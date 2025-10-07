"FAZEL SULTAN ATRACHALI THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND" - Fans laud Fazel's stunning Super Raid after Dabang Delhi's thrilling win over Haryana Steelers

Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali stunned one and all with a stellar Super Raid as Dabang Delhi clinched a thrilling victory over the Haryan Steelers. They beat them 9-3 in the tie-breaker on Tuesday, October 07, after the scores were levelled 33-33.

Fazel Atrachali put in an unexpected Super Raid in the tie-breaker. He accounted for Haryana skipper Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, and Ashish Narwal. Dabang Delhi continued their dream run, notching up their fifth consecutive win. They have been the team to beat this season.

Fazel also delivered in the defense. He picked up four tackle points. The veteran has been in magnificent form this season. He has scored 38 tackle points from 12 games so far, with three High 5s.

Fans were equally thrilled with his scintillating Super Raid in he tie-breaker.

"FAZEL SULTAN ATRACHALI THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND," a fan wrote on X.

"Fazal jab raid karne aaya hai kya shoor macha hai aisa kisi defender ke liye ek time pe machta tha 10 saal pehle manjeet chillar Joginder ke liye (When Fazel came to raid there was such a loud cheer and such a cheer for a defender was seen ten years back for Manjeet Chillar and Joginder)," another fan wrote.

Below are some other reactions on Fazel Atrachali and Dabang Delhi from fans on X -

ɢᴜᴊᴊᴜ @beingsky051 Dabang Delhi Kya Team Banai hai Is season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Witnessing Prime Fazal this season @ProKabaddi . Trophy loading ✍️

Ganesh @4evrRCB Fazel atrachali scoring a super raid in a tie breaker 🤯 which no one expected #PKL2025 #PKL12

kz 🦅🦄 @ALOVERSAINZ FAZEL ATRACHALI SUPER TAIDDDDDD IKY 😭😭😭😭😭

Ujjawal Gupta @AG1111gupta Best team so far

Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, and Saurabh Nandal also made key contributions. Ajinkya picked up eight raid points while Neeraj scored six. Saurabh was spectacular in the defense with six tackle points.

Can Bengal Warriorz stop Dabang Delhi's terrific run?

Dabang Delhi will face Bengal Warriorz in their next clash on Thursday, October 09. Delhi have been in unreal form this season. They have won 11 out of their 12 matches so far and have been extremely consistent.

Ashu Malik and his men are at the top of the table with 22 points and a score difference of 72. Bengal Warriorz, who are eleventh on the table, will face an uphill task against Delhi.

They have lost three out of their last five games, with two consecutive defeats. Bengal will have to perform out of their skin to stop Delhi's unbelievable run thus far.

