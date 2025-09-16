"Finally, the roar is back!" -Fans react as Bengal Warriorz return to winning ways over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz returned to winning ways with a much-needed victory over the UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 16. They beat them 41-37 to register their second win of the season.Bengal Warriorz were on a four-match losing streak before this game. Therefore, this win came as a huge sigh of relief for the former Pro Kabaddi champions. It was once again skipper Devank Dalal who led from the front. He single-handedly took the Warriorz to victory with his sixth Super 10 of the season.As the Warriorz gained two massive points, their fans were also thrilled with the performance.&quot;Finally, the roar is back! 🐯🔥Bengal Warriors end their 4-match losing streak with a much-needed victory! Bengal Warriors 🔵 41 vs U P Yoddhas 🔴 37 #bengalwarriorz #pkl #sstvi #paro #upyoddhas #BengaluruBulls,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Devank Dalal was the star of the show. He notched up 17 raid points, including 12 touch points and five bonus points. Manprit, with five raid points, and Ashish, with six tackle points, also put in notable performances for the Bengal Warriorz.Here are some other reactions from fans -Yash. @105of70MumbaiLINKFinally jeet gye 😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗Weil @JackyaarkyunLINKDevank Dalal is a beast man carried us over the line.... @Mad4RCBLINKDevank Dalal : One man armyKR!SHNA @iKRRISHnaLINKAnd the award for most consistent team in #pkl12 goes to @UpYoddhas. Consistent in their play and consistent to lose.They now have two wins and four defeats from six games. With four points and a score difference of -26, they are placed 10th on the table. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat of the season. The Yoddhas will be desperate to bounce back like the Warriorz did here.Bengal Warriorz to face two-time champions in their upcoming fixtureBengal Warriorz will rejoice the win that came after a while. However, they will get going soon once again, as they face two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next fixture. The game will be played on Wednesday, September 17, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.The Panthers have blown hot and cold so far this season. With three wins and as many defeats from six games, they have not been consistent enough. However, they will come into this clash on the back of a thumping win over the Yoddhas in their previous game.Therefore, it is expected to be an intense battle with two teams looking to bag consecutive wins facing each other. The Warriorz will aim to get their campaign back on track with another win on the bounce.