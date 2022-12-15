"First flight together" - Pardeep Narwal shares selfie with family on his way back home from Pro Kabaddi 2022

The Pro Kabaddi League's most successful raider, Pardeep Narwal, has posted a selfie with his wife and son on their way back home from PKL 2022. Narwal mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post that it was their first flight together.

Pardeep Narwal led the UP Yoddhas to the playoffs in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise finished fourth in the points table, setting up a clash with the Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 of the playoffs.

Many fans felt that the UP Yoddhas would beat the Tamil Thalaivas as Surender Gill was back in the team. On top of that, the Chennai-based outfit entered the mat without their captain Pawan Sehrawat and main defender Sagar Rathee.

Despite that, the Tamil Thalaivas managed to take the game down to the wire. Eventually, the two teams finished with 36 points each in 40 minutes. The first-ever Pro Kabaddi tie-breaker took place then, where the Thalaivas beat the UP Yoddhas 6-4.

All the players of the UP Yoddhas are now on their way back home from Mumbai. Sharing a selfie from the flight, Pardeep Narwal wrote on Instagram earlier today:

"First flight together."

Fans have loved Narwal's family selfie as the photo has received close to 75,000 likes in just a few hours. More than 700 Instagram users, including Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh and Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep Dahiya, have left a comment under the post.

Will UP Yoddhas retain Pardeep Narwal for Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Although Narwal could not lead the UP Yoddhas to their first-ever PKL final, the team management would be satisfied with his performance. He was one of the six raiders to score more than 200 raid points this season.

Also, when Surender Gill was unavailable due to injury, Narwal led the raiding unit to perfection and took the team to the playoffs. It is likely that the UP Yoddhas will retain their captain for next season.

