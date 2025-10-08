Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali reacted after Dabang Delhi's thrilling win in his landmark Pro Kabaddi match. He played his 200th game in the league against Haryana Steelers on Tuesday, October 7.It was an intense game as the scores were tied 33-33 after full-time. During the tie-breaker, Fazel Atrachali, being a defender, pulled off a stunning Super Raid. He sent back Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, and Ashish Narwal. As a result, Dabang Delhi won 9-3 in the tie-breaker. Apart from this, he also picked up four tackle points.The Iranian expressed that he did not want to lose his 200th Pro Kabaddi match.&quot;For the 200th match I did not want to lose and go to the hotel. It was a night for just celebration,&quot; he said in a video posted by Pro Kabaddi on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDescribing the Super Raid, Fazel revealed that he was aware that Jaideep would put in an advanced tackle. He added that he was happy as the team won in the end and collected two valuable points.&quot;I was a raider before and I knew that Jaideep would come for an advance tackle so I was ready for him. Thanks to god that we won. That is more important than who took the points. There is too much pressure on you in five raids. But good that this match was for us and I am happy for it,&quot; he stated.Dabang Delhi have had an incredible season so far. They have won 11 out of their 12 matches, including five wins in their last five games. With 22 points, they are at the top of the table. They are among the top contenders to clinch the trophy this season.Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in Pro Kabaddi historyFazel Atrachali made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 2. He represented U Mumba that season. The Iranian moved to the Patna Pirates in Season 4 and played for the Gujarat Giants in Season 5. He returned to U Mumba in Season 6 and then moved to Puneri Paltan in Season 9.Fazel played for the Giants once again in Season 10 before playing for the Bengal Warriorz in Season 11. In the ongoing Season 12, he is with Dabang Delhi. He has scored 38 tackle points so far this season.Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in the league's history. He has piled on 583 tackle points with 35 High 5s to his name.