"For left corner, I would want Fazel" - Surinder Singh reveals Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction wish list

The U Mumba skipper for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Surinder Singh will be looking forward to the upcoming Auction on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai.

Courtesy of an injury last season, Surinder missed a few games which derailed U Mumba's impressive campaign. However, with a new set of players and a greater zeal, Surinder will be looking to reclaim the title for U Mumba.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Surinder Singh opened up on being associated with the franchise and the new coaches. He also discussed his auction wishlist and the team combination that can be expected.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Q: How does it feel to be a part of U Mumba once again after being retained?

Surinder Singh: I am very happy to be a part of U Mumba again. Last season, I wished to take U Mumba to the semi-finals and play at Mumbai because we couldn't play at home due to COVID-19.

However, I got injured and the team combination wasn't the same after that. This season, I have another chance and I will try my best to take my team forward.

Q: You have witnessed the audience at Mumbai support their home side but the young players who have joined have not yet. Have you told stories about the Mumbai audience to players like Jai Bhagwan, Heiderali Ekrami, and Pranay Rane?

Surinder Singh: From my very first day, I was telling my players that we have to play there at any cost. From the day I got to know that the playoffs were in Mumbai, I was telling my team that we need to go there.

I told them that we get motivated there. We had plenty of crowd support in Pune too, but I told the guys that the support we are getting here is 40 percent of what we get in Mumbai. They also wanted to play here. I am very happy that we will get to play at home.

Q: What are your thoughts on U Mumba's retentions and NYP signings?

Surinder Singh: When we had the trials in Mumbai, there was a plethora of talented players. Our coaches and CEO had personally come there. It was very difficult to select. There was hardly any difference between the players - all of them were very talented. We had to think a lot and after taking multiple trials, we selected four players.

Q: How does it feel to have Gholamreza Mazarandani back coaching U Mumba?

Surinder Singh: Last time when Gholamreza sir was there, Rohit Rana was also part of the team. That time, our practice was very good and fulfilling.

Siddharth Desai was also part of the team. Fazel Atrachali was with us too. The fitness level was for all match situations. He told us that every player's body is different. We need to work according to our own body. That has helped us a lot.

Q: What is one advice that Gholamreza has given you that has changed the way you play your game?

Surinder Singh: Earlier, I used to go for dashes solo, which resulted in raiders getting away. Some used to escape using dubki or used to run around me.

However, with Rohit Rana, sir (Gholamreza) made us practice chain tackle. He told me never to leave the chain. He also told me how to generate more power in my dash.

So when you make contact with the raider, your power should be applied before his power comes into play. That's something that's helped me and I still use it even now.

Q: Jeeva Kumar is rejoining U Mumba as a defense coach. How eager are you to work with him?

Surinder Singh: My head is spinning with questions for him. He is one of the best cover defenders of all time. Although short in height, he has tackled some big raiders. His timing is immaculate. I have always wanted to learn timing from him. I will work on it definitely with him. I am a big fan of him and when he will teach us, it will be very beneficial for us.

Q: U Mumba need a left corner and left cover - two positions that are important for the right cover to work with. Who will be on your wishlist for these positions at the auction?

Surinder Singh: At left cover, we had Harender Kumar last year. Our combination is very good. Rohit Rana is there - my combination is good with him. For left corner, I would want Fazel.

He is a big name and my combination is terrific with him. If Fazel (Atrachali) joins us again as left corner, my combination with him is very good - that will make our defense complete. (Mohammedreza) Shadloui is also there who was at Patna last season. There are two good Iranian left corners and if either joins us, our defense is very strong.

Q: If U Mumba goes for either of Fazel or Shadloui, they might not have the purse to purchase a big-name raider. Do you feel that U Mumba could manage with a strong defense and some decent raiders?

Surinder Singh: If you notice, we did not have a big-name raider last season too. With one or two good raiders, we managed to do well. There are a lot of good category B and C raiders in the auction whom we can target.

There are a lot of NYPs from last season who are continuing with us who are deserving to play in the starting seven. If the combination between the new raiders and existing raiders works, it will be good.

U Mumba fans will be eager to watch Surinder Singh in action at Pro Kabaddi 2023. With U Mumba's elite retained players bearing a strong look, they will be looking to build a title-winning squad around them.