Former Dabang Delhi KC captain Joginder Narwal announces retirement ahead of PKL Auction 2023

Left corner defender Joginder Narwal has announced retirement ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Auction. Narwal was one of the few players to feature in eight seasons of the PKL. He retired from the league just a few hours before the player auction of Season 10.

Joginder Narwal made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for the Bengaluru Bulls in the second season. He earned 30 points in 14 matches that season. The senior player moved to Puneri Paltan next, which was followed by stints with U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers.

Announcing his retirement from Pro Kabaddi League today (October 9), Joginder made the following post on his official Instagram account.

"Thank you Pro Kabaddi," it read.

Current Indian kabaddi team coach Sanjeev Baliyan lauded the veteran player, writing:

"Great player."

Joginder Narwal won Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with Dabang Delhi KC

Narwal played for Dabang Delhi KC from 2018 to 2021. He captained the team in the majority of the matches. In Season 8, the Delhi-based franchise won their maiden championship. Narwal earned 32 points in 19 matches of that season.

He made his last PKL appearance for the Haryana Steelers in Season 9. The left corner defender could play only eight matches for the Haryana-based franchise due to injury issues. He scored six points at a tackle strike rate of 35% in the last season of his career.

Popular Pro Kabaddi commentator Sunil Taneja left a comment on Narwal's retirement post.

"Anubhav ke sath PKL mein aapka khel aur bhi behtar hota gaya tha Joginder. Left corner mein aap behad khatarnak defender the. Retirement ke baad ki life ke liye bahut shubhkamnaye," (Your performance got better with experience, Joginder. You were a major threat to the raiders in left corner position. Wish you the best for your post-retirement life,) Taneja commented.

Quite a few retired kabaddi players have joined PKL franchises as coaches. It will be interesting to see if Joginder Narwal also tries his luck in coaching.