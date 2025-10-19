"From many years the team was not able to qualify" - Telugu Titans' head coach expresses joy as team seals Top 8 spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda expressed his joy after the team qualified for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Titans defeated Puneri Paltan 40-31 on Saturday, October 18. Notably, the Titans qualified for the first time since Season four.

Krishan Kumar Hooda reckoned that it was much-needed. He expressed his gratitude towards the players and the management. The head coach reckoned that the Telugu Titans would aim to play the same way in the games ahead.

"We really needed this. From many years the team was not able to qualify. I am grateful to the players and the management. I cannot even explain how hard the players have worked. We will continue playing like this. All teams are equal but if we play well we will surely win the next games," he said during the post-match press conference.

He reflected on how the team narrowly missed out on qualifying last year. Krishan Kumar Hooda once again credited the management for giving him the freedom as a coach.

"Everyone does coaching well. I am with this team for two years. Last year also we missed out closely on qualification. But this year we are doing more well. I just wanted to credit the team and management for giving me a free hand in everything," he added.

Telugu Titans are third on the table. They have 18 points with a score difference of 51 from 16 matches. The Titans would want to finish in the top four. They will play the Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers next.

Puneri Paltan head coach on trying new names against Telugu Titans

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan experimented and tried out their bench strength against the Telugu Titans. They are at the top of the table. Having qualified already with a confirmed top-two finish, they played a new-look team.

Head coach Ajay Thakur reflected that it was only fair to give the other players an opportunity. He believed that it would help them learn and know where they stand.

"We just wanted to try the youngsters to know their capabilities and see who can play well under pressure. It is only fair to give them also chances because they have been practicing as well. They will learn from this and work on their mistakes. Playing like this against a team that is third is a big thing despite the loss," he said.

Puneri Paltan have one game remaining. They will be keen to finish at the top of the table before the qualifier.

