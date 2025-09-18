"Ghuss ke marenge" - Ajit Chouhan responds to Gaurav Khatri's message ahead of U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash

U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan responded to Puneri Paltan defender Gaurav Khatri's message ahead of their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash. The two teams will face off on Thursday, September 18, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.Gaurav Khatri challenged Ajit Chouhan to score a bonus point against him. He added that Ajit would come to raid by his choice, but would go back only by Gaurav's choice.In what was a friendly banter, the U Mumba raider accepted the challenge and came up with an answer to Gaurav's message.&quot;Kya Gaurav bhai? Bhool gaye pichle season ka? Rahi baat apke challenge ki, toh aapke samne bonus bhi leke jayenge, aur touch bhi leke jayenge aur aapko hara ke bhi dikhayenge. Ghuss ke marenge (What Gaurav? Did you forget the last season? Coming to your challenge, I will not only score a bonus against you but also touch points and defeat you as well. We will enter your den and attack),&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking of the two teams, U Mumba are currently third on the table. They have eight points with four wins and two defeats from six games. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are placed second with 10 points and five wins from seven matches.As two in-form teams face each other in the Maharashtra Derby, it will certainly be an exciting contest. With both teams having won their previous matches coming into this clash, they will be eager to build on the momentum.Will Ajit Chouhan take the mat against Puneri Paltan after his injury?U Mumba won their previous game against Patna Pirates by a close margin (40-39). While they won the match, Ajit Chouhan was a matter of concern. He put in just one raid in the entire contest due to his injury.Notably, their last match was on September 11. Therefore, Ajit Chouhan has had enough time to rest and recover. Being the lead raider of the side, he will be keen to take the mat against Puneri Paltan. It will be crucial for U Mumba to have him play against an in-form opposition.Ajit has played five games so far this season. He has scored 40 raid points at an average of eight with two Super 10s. He had a breakout performance last season, scoring 185 raid points from 23 matches.