"Lootere kahaan theek hai? Samundar mein" - Haryana Steelers' coach quirky message to Patna Pirates after win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' coach Manpreet Singh came up with a quirky message to Patna Pirates after their win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. On Wednesday, September 17, Haryana beat Patna 43-32.Shivam Patare impressed for Haryana with 13 raid points while defenders Jaideep and Hardeep picked up High 5s. Ayan scored seven raid points for the Pirates while Maninder Singh scored four. However, their efforts went in vain.The two teams share history as the Haryana Steelers defeated the Pirates in the final to win the trophy last season. After their win over the Pirates in the ongoing season, Manpreet Sigh said:&quot;Lootera kahaan theek hai? Samundar mein. Iss cheez ke badshaah toh hum hi hein (Where are the Pirates good? In the sea. We are the Kings of the mat).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the Haryana Steelers' coach quickly added that it was all in light humor, asking the fans not to get disappointed. Notably, Manpreet Singh was the captain of the Pirates when they won their maiden title in the third season.&quot;Fans bahut nazar hote hai mere se. Yeh aapke liye hai. Patna ke fans bhi mere hein, Haryana ke bhi mere hein. Maza aata hein na? Bas maza lijeye, baaki hum peh chhod dijiye (Fans get disappointed by me. This is for you guys. Patna fans are mine, Haryana fans are also mine. You enjoy right? Just enjoy, leave the rest to us),&quot; he added.Haryana will face Puneri Paltan in their next clash on Friday, September 19, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.Haryana Steelers will aim to defend their titleDefending champions Haryana Steelers will have their eyes set on retaining their title this season. They have made a strong start and have done well as a unit so far. Haryana have eight points with four wins and two defeats from six games. They are placed fourth on the table.Coach Manpreet Singh and his troops could create history by becoming only the second to defend their title in Pro Kabaddi history. Patna Pirates is the only team to have done so, when they won a hat-trick of titles in seasons three, four, and five.Haryana have won four out of their last five matches. As they face Puneri Paltan next, they will be eager to maintain their impressive display.