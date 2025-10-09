"Giants peaking at the right time" - Fans react as Gujarat Giants seal second consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants seem to be getting their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign back on track. They picked up their second consecutive win after beating UP Yoddhas 41-39 in a close contest on Thursday, October 9.

Skipper Rakesh put up a phenomenal display. He picked up 20 raid points, including 16 touch and four raid points. There were key contributions from Lucky Sharma, who scored four tackle points, and Ankit Dahiya, who scored three tackle points.

Guman Singh bagged a Super 10 for the UP Yoddhas. However, his efforts were in vain as they lost in the end. The Gujarat Giants had defeated Bengal Warriorz 47-40 in their last match. They are now in the ninth position with eight points. Therefore, the Giants remain in the hunt to finish in the top eight.

Below are a few reactions from fans on X after Gujarat's win -

"Giants peaking at the right time to find a place in TOP 8 ...6 matches left...Delhi leg will be more interesting 🔥#GujaratGiants #pklseason12 #ProKabaddi2025," a fan wrote.

"🔥Rakesh Sungroya’s heroics have kept Gujarat Giants playoff hopes well and truly alive.. Full credit to the defensive duo of Ankit and Lucky for holding the fort and refusing to break... 👏 Could this be the win that sparks a late season surge?#GGvUPY #PKL12," another fan tweeted.

"સુપર પર્ફોમન્સ જાયન્ટ 💪 🧡 (Super performance Giant)," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, it was the fifth consecutive loss for UP Yoddhas. Their campaign seems to have derailed. The Yoddhas dropped to the eleventh position.

Can Gujarat Giants make it a hat-trick of wins against the table toppers?

Gujarat Giants will be brimming with confidence after two consecutive wins. They will aim to keep the winning run going as they head towards a critical phase of their campaign.

While they will aim for a hat-trick of wins, it will not be an easy task. Notably, the Giants are up against table toppers Dabang Delhi in their next match. The two teams will square off on Friday, October 10.

Delhi suffered a close defeat against Bengal Warriorz in their last game. However, they have been in brilliant form. With Delhi looking to return to winning ways, the clash against Gujarat will be an exciting contest.

