Goa squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Neeraj Narwal and Manish Dhull

The squad of Goa has officially been announced for the upcoming 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024. Experienced all-rounder Nehal Desai will lead the charge as Goa look to clinch their first-ever title.

They left everyone in awe with their performance last season, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in the tournament’s history. Surender Gill starred for the team last season. However, he will be playing for Indian Railways this season and it will be interesting to see how the team turns up in his absence.

They have got two notable attacking options in Ashish Narwal and Neeraj Narwal, who will take care of the offense. The latter plied his trade for Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 PKL season. He amassed 32 points in 12 matches played during the season.

As far as the defense is concerned, the presence of the likes of Manish Dhull and Sundar gives them a lot of assurance. Both of them have played for Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League and come with a lot of experience in the bag.

Meanwhile, rising kabaddi stars, namely Rahul Nagavat and Bhargav Mandrekar, have shown a lot of promise in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. They will be the ones to watch out for in the tournament.

Notably, the 70th edition of the Senior National Kabaddi Championship is all set to begin on March 21 and will culminate on March 24, 2024. All the matches will take place at the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar.

A total of 30 teams, who will take on each other, will be divided into eight groups. Each team will play one match against the team placed in their group in the group stage. The two teams from each group will advance to knockouts.

Teams will be involved in fierce competition in the quarter-finals. The semi-finals and the final of the tournament are slated to take place on March 24, 2024.

Here is Goa’s complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Nehal Desai, Neeraj Narwal, Rahul Nagavat, Rama Velip, Bhargav Mandrekar, Omkar Khanaj, Manjunath Navali, Neeraj Narwal, Ashish Narwal, Mohit Malik, Manish Dhull, Mohit, Sundar