"Good win but not a great second half" - Fans react to U Mumba's close 1-point victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:37 GMT
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @bhagat_nihar/X)
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (Image Credits: PKL & @bhagat_nihar/X)

U Mumba clinched their third consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 1 point (37-36) on Tuesday, October 21. It ended up being another thrilling contest in the day.

Ajit Chouhan starred for U Mumba with a Super 10. He scored 14 raid points. The duo of skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal impressed in the defense. Parvesh was at his absolute best, picking up seven tackle points. Sunil contributed with four tackle points.

For the Panthers, Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his stellar run after the comeback. He picked up yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points. Defenders Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar also chipped in with five and four tackle points each, respectively.

Here is how fans reacted after the match on X -

"Good win but not a great second half Ajith and Parvesh saved us pls focus we're bottling too much points in second half." a fan wrote.
Despite the defeat, Jaipur Pink Panthers qualified for the top eight. As Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in the other game, it resulted in the Panthers sealing a playoffs birth.

They are seventh on the table with 16 points from 17 matches.

U Mumba keep top four hopes alive

Meanwhile, U Mumba, who have already qualified for the top eight, kept their hopes of making the top four alive with this win. They are now fourth on the table with 20 points from 17 matches.

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have already sealed the top two spots. That leaves the Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, and U Mumba fighting for the remaining two spots in the top four.

The Titans have 20 points and a game left, while the Bulls have 18 points and two matches left. Haryana have 18 points with one match remaining. The Mumbai-based franchise will have to beat UP Yoddhas in their final game on Thursday, October 23.

They will have a better chance of finishing in the top four with 22 points. A defeat will mean that they will have to depend on other results to go their way.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
