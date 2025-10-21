"Good win but not a great second half" - Fans react to U Mumba's close 1-point victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba clinched their third consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 1 point (37-36) on Tuesday, October 21. It ended up being another thrilling contest in the day.
Ajit Chouhan starred for U Mumba with a Super 10. He scored 14 raid points. The duo of skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal impressed in the defense. Parvesh was at his absolute best, picking up seven tackle points. Sunil contributed with four tackle points.
For the Panthers, Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his stellar run after the comeback. He picked up yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points. Defenders Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar also chipped in with five and four tackle points each, respectively.
Here is how fans reacted after the match on X -
"Good win but not a great second half Ajith and Parvesh saved us pls focus we're bottling too much points in second half." a fan wrote.
Despite the defeat, Jaipur Pink Panthers qualified for the top eight. As Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in the other game, it resulted in the Panthers sealing a playoffs birth.
They are seventh on the table with 16 points from 17 matches.
U Mumba keep top four hopes alive
Meanwhile, U Mumba, who have already qualified for the top eight, kept their hopes of making the top four alive with this win. They are now fourth on the table with 20 points from 17 matches.
Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have already sealed the top two spots. That leaves the Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, and U Mumba fighting for the remaining two spots in the top four.
The Titans have 20 points and a game left, while the Bulls have 18 points and two matches left. Haryana have 18 points with one match remaining. The Mumbai-based franchise will have to beat UP Yoddhas in their final game on Thursday, October 23.
They will have a better chance of finishing in the top four with 22 points. A defeat will mean that they will have to depend on other results to go their way.