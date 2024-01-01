GUJ vs DEL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 53

Gujarat Giants are set to meet Dabang Delhi in the 53rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Tuesday, January 2, in Noida.

Gujarat Giants are among the top teams this season, with six wins and three defeats from nine matches. They have registered three consecutive wins and are in sublime form.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi are unbeaten in their last three games, picking up a couple of victories. They have four wins, three losses, and a tie from their eight games.

With both teams coming on the back of wins in their previous games, this is expected to be a cracking contest. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and DEL in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi have faced each other 12 times in Pro Kabaddi history. The battle has been even between both sides.

Gujarat Giants have beaten Dabang Delhi five times out of the 12 meetings. However, Delhi have also managed to defeat Gujarat five times. Both teams have played two tied matches.

Therefore, the competition has been fierce between the two units and one can expect the same this time around.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 5

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Matches tied - 2

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have dominated in the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between the two teams. They have won all three games with the Giants failing to beat them even once.

Their most recent meeting in season 9 was a high-scoring contest where Naveen Kumar (11 points), Ashu Malik (12 points), and Vijay Malik (11 points) came to the party for Delhi.

In their other meeting last season, Delhi enforced a big win with Naveen (15 points), Manjeet (10 points), and Krishan (7 points) putting up an all-round display.

Their last meeting in season 8 resulted in another convincing victory for Dabang Delhi. Vijay top-scored with eight points while Sandeep Narwal and Ashu Malik contributed six points apiece.

Here's a short summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (50) beat GUJ (47) by 3 points, November 25, 2022. DEL (53) beat GUJ (33) by 20 points, October 10, 2022. DEL (41) beat GUJ (22) by 19 points, January 29, 2022.

(NOTE: SCHEDULE FOR 4 AM ON TUESDAY, JAN 2)