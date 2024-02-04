GUJ vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 105

Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will meet in the 105th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 clash on Sunday, February 4, in Delhi.

Gujarat Giants have been inconsistent in recent times. They have managed to win just two of their last five matches, facing three defeats. The Giants have nine wins and eight losses from seventeen games. They have lost both of their last two matches and will aim to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, the Tamil Thalaivas finally faced defeat after winning four matches in a row. However, their recent form has been splendid. With seven wins and ten losses, the Thalaivas are pretty much in contention to make the top six.

As both teams look to grab crucial points, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and TAM in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas have played nine times against each other in Pro Kabaddi. The Giants have won five games while the Thalaivas have three wins to their name. Both teams played out a tie as well.

Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas in a close encounter when the teams last met earlier this season. Given their recent form, the Thalaivas will be keen to settle scores as they meet again.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 5

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

Both teams have an even record as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches are concerned. The Giants and the Thalaivas have a win each.

When they met earlier this season, Rakesh (9 points) and Parteek Dahiya (8 points) emerged as the top performers for the Giants, helping them clinch a close win.

In their last meeting in Season 9, it was the Thalaivas who claimed a narrow win. Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (12 points) were the main architects of this victory.

The reverse fixture last season ended in a tie as both teams shared points. Rakesh scored 13 points for the Gujarat Giants while Narender scored 10 points for the Tamil Thalaivas.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (33) beat TAM (30) by 3 points, December 27, 2023. TAM (42) beat GUJ (39) by 3 points, November 27, 2022. GUJ (31) tied TAM (31), October 8, 2022.