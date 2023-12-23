GUJ vs UP head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 37

The 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas clash on Saturday, December 23 in Chennai.

Gujarat Giants have had an inconsistent run in the tournament so far. They have managed to win three games, suffering as many defeats as well. Moreover, their last two matches have ended in defeats.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas have not had an ideal campaign this season. The Yoddhas have only two wins, facing three losses and a tied contest.

Both sides will be eager to win this game and look to bring their campaign back on track.

Ahead of a vital fixture for both sides, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and UP in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas have played each other nine times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants lead with five wins out of nine clashes against UP. The Yoddhas, meanwhile, have managed to beat Gujarat only two times. Both teams have also played out a couple of tied matches.

Gujarat will look at this record and take confidence. The Yoddhas will aim to close the gap with a victory here.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 5

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 2

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

Gujarat Giants have managed to get the better of UP Yoddhas in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings. They have won two games while UP have just a solitary win to their name.

In their most recent clash in season 9, UP edged past Gujarat. Rohit Tomar (10 points) and Pardeep Narwal (9 points) shone for the Yoddhas.

During their other match last season, Chandran Ranjit (20 points) and Rakesh (16 points) put up a stellar display to take Gujarat over the line.

In their last meeting in season 8, Pardeep Narwal scored 12 points for the Yoddhas, the most in the match. However, an all-round showing from the Giants put his efforts in vain.

Here's a short summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (35) beat GUJ (31) by 4 points, November 21, 2022. GUJ (51) beat UP (45) by 6 points, October 19, 2022. GUJ (38) beat UP (31) by 7 points, February 13, 2022.