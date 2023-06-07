Gujarat Giants aims to discover Top Young Talent, emphasizes Coach Ram Mehar Singh

The upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is momentous, as the tournament reaches a landmark 10th season. Understandably, all the stakeholders want to ensure that they bring their best to the fore for what is set to be a celebration.

Keeping that in mind, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have kicked off their journey for the season with great gusto. The highly successful coach Ram Mehar Singh has taken charge of the scouting process for the team.

The Gujarat Giants team has been working hard behind the scenes as they hope to unearth the best young players in the country at the earliest. The team has been conducting trials in Chennai and New Delhi, and will round up their selection processes in Ahmedabad. There, they will hope to lock in four players in the squad under the New Young Players category.

Here's what coach Ram Mehar Singh said:

"The Gujarat Giants are looking to sign up players who we can take straight into the tournament this year. We are looking to fill the slots in the squads. Since the Pro Kabaddi League has started, the New Young Players programme has unearthed very impactful players and it has gone on to help the sport in India."

Singh further expressed his hope to find talented players similar to Parteek Dahiya, one of the most successful members of the Giants' squad last year, who was a product of the NYP program.

"There are a lot of takers for the NYP programme and plenty of young kids are very keen to play kabaddi. It will inspire and encourage youngsters to take up the sport," added Singh.

Adani Group's commitment to Sports and Kabaddi's Growth in Gujarat

The support for the Gujarat Giants from the Adani Sportsline team has been commendable, as the Adani Group has been investing heavily in sports. Mr. Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline affirmed:

"One of our major decisions has been to invest in new young talent in sports in India. And when it comes to the Pro Kabaddi League, we have hired one of the most successful coaches in the country, and we go by his decisions. Our coaching unit has complete freedom to do what they need to do, and while we discuss things at length, the final decision rests with the coach."

As Coach Singh and his coaching staff diligently evaluate and finalize the most promising young talents, the unwavering support from the Adani Sportsline team continues to bolster their efforts. With a shared vision for cultivating emerging talent, the Gujarat Giants and Adani Group demonstrate their dedication to the future of Kabaddi in India.

Poll : 0 votes