Gujarat Giants schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Gujarat Giants for PKL 9

Gujarat Giants will kickstart their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host the contest between the two sides on Saturday, October 8.

Dong Geon Lee and Young Chang Ko are the two foreign players in the Giants' setup.

Gujarat Giants schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at the Gujarat Giants' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 5 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 10: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Match 11 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Match 18 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 19 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 19: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Match 28 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 35 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 26: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 40 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 46 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 31: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 50 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Match 59 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 6: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 62 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Gujarat Giants full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is Gujarat Giants' full squad for the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Parteek Dahiya, and Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.

