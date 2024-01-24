HAR vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 87

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will collide in the 87th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, January 24, in Hyderabad.

Haryana Steelers are placed fifth with eight wins, five defeats, and a tied contest. With three wins, a loss, and a draw in their last five games, the Steelers will aim to put in more consistent performances going forward in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi bounced back with a win to stay in the third position. They have eight wins, four defeats, and two drawn matches. Dabang Delhi have three wins in their last five games.

Both teams will look to further strengthen their positions in the top six, which sets it up for an interesting battle. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and DEL in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi have played each other 13 times in the Pro Kabaddi. The Steelers have enjoyed a successful record, having won eight games while Delhi have beaten Haryana five times.

The two teams met earlier this season where Haryana registered a narrow win. They will look to complete the double while Delhi will aim to settle scores this time around.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Haryana Steelers- 8

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have dominated with two wins out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting earlier this season saw Haryana pull off a close victory. Naveen Kumar scored 16 points for Delhi. However, an all-round effort from Haryana, led by Siddharth Desai (10 points), Ashish (7 points), and Vinay (5 points) helped the Steelers get the win.

In their last meeting in Season 9, Naveen Kumar (15 points) and Ashu Malik (10 points) guided Dabang Delhi to victory. Their other meeting last season saw Delhi win by a close margin after Naveen racked up 15 points.

Here’s a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (35) beat DEL (33) by 2 points, December 10, 2023

DEL (42) beat HAR (30) by 12 points, November 20, 2022

DEL (38) beat HAR (36) by 2 points, October 17, 2022