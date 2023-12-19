HAR vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 31

Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in the 31st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Tuesday, 19 December, in Pune.

Haryana Steelers have won three out of their four matches with one defeat so far this season. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are placed third on the table with three wins and two losses from five matches.

However, the Giants have lost their last two matches and will eye a comeback in this encounter. Haryana are on a three-match winning streak and will be confident coming into this match.

Ahead of a thrilling contest between both sides, Let's look at the head-to-head record between HAR and GUJ in PKL:

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants have faced off 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Haryana Steelers enjoy the lead over Gujarat in this head-to-head record. The Steelers have won seven out of these twelve matches.

Meanwhile, Gujarat have managed to beat the Steelers only on four occasions. Both sides have also played out a tied contest.

Haryana will aim to carry forward their dominant run against the Giants. Gujarat, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win here.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 7

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at the last three matches between the two sides in the Pro Kabaddi, the results favor Gujarat and will give them some confidence. They have won out of these three matches.

The Steelers have beaten Gujarat only once in their last three meetings. However, the win came in their most recent clash last season. Manjeet starred for the Steelers with 14 points.

Their other meeting in season 9 went in favor of the Giants. Meetu Sharma picked up 16 points for the Steelers. However, Rakesh outscored him with 18 points to guide the Giants to a victory.

In season 8, their last meeting resulted in a triumph for Gujarat. Ajay Kumar scored 11 points while Pardeep Kumar picked up 10 points for the Giants.

Here's a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (33) beat GUJ (32) by 1 point, November 14, 2022. GUJ (42) beat HAR (38) by 4 points, October 22, 2022. GUJ (32) beat HAR (26) by 6 points, January 31, 2022.