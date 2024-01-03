HAR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 3, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) in the 54th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers have not been up to the mark in the last three games, losing two of them. Patna Pirates hammered them in the last encounter by a scoreline of 46-33. Rahul Sethpal stood out as the star defender for the Steelers, securing six tackle points, while Vinay excelled in the raiding unit, earning 12 points.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers failed to maintain their three-match winning streak in the previous game against Dabang Delhi. Despite a sluggish start of 11-23, the Panthers made a 21-9 comeback in the second half, resulting in a 32-32 tie. Arjun Deshwal achieved his fourth Super 10, and Ankush secured a High 5 with seven tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Ankush (JAI) - 14.0 credits

Ankush (left) during Naveen’s raid (Credits: PKL)

Ankush has been the most consistent defender of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He has executed 19 successful tackles in eight games which earned him 23 tackle points. His notable records include four Super tackles and two High 5s, including one in the most recent game.

With an excellent 64% tackle strike rate, Ankush stands among the top choices for the captain/vice-captain role in your HAR vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#2 Vinay (HAR) - 13.5 credits

Vinay was super tackled by Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Vinay has consistently performed in the raiding department of the Haryana Steelers. With 67 raid points earned from 51 successful raids and three Super raids, he has secured two Super 10s in eight games. He has maintained a fine 8.38 raid-point average as well as a 51% tackle strike rate.

Given his raiding prowess, Vinay will be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your HAR vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been the strike raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers. He ranks among the top 10 defenders with 76 raid points from 55 successful raids. He registered his fourth Super 10 in the previous game against Dabang Delhi KC.

With two Super raids, Deshwal boasts an impressive average of 9.5 raid points and a 56% raid strike rate. Thus, he will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your HAR vs JAI Dream11 teams.