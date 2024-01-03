HAR vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 54

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off in the 54th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 3, in Noida.

Haryana Steelers have five wins and three losses from eight games this season. The Steelers have performed well recently, bagging three wins in their last five games.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins and a tied result. The Pink Panthers have four wins, two defeats, and a couple of tied results from eight matches so far this season.

With both teams in excellent form, this is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and JAI in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers have clashed 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The defending champions have had the better of the Steelers in their head-to-head.

Haryana have managed to beat Jaipur only three times. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have emerged victorious seven times against the Steelers. The two teams have also played out two tied matches.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers hold the edge over Haryana Steelers as far as their last three Pro Kabaddi matches are concerned. The Pink Panthers completed the double over the Steelers last season, winning both matches comfortably.

In their most recent clash in season 9, Jaipur registered a clinical win over Haryana. V Ajith was the star of the show for Jaipur, scoring 13 points in the game.

Their other game last season saw an all-round effort from Arjun Deshwal (14 points), Sunil Kumar (8 points), and Rahul Chaudhary (7 points) that led Jaipur to victory.

In their last clash during season 8, the then-Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola bagged 10 points, leading from the front to help the Steelers secure a win.

Here's a short summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (44) beat HAR (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022. JAI (44) beat HAR (31) by 13 points, October 14, 2022. HAR (35) beat JAI (28) by 7 points, February 5, 2022.