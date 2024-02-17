HAR vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 124

The 124th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match will be played between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba on Saturday, February 17, in Panchkula.

Haryana Steelers sealed their spot for the playoffs with a victory over Patna Pirates in their opening home leg game. They have 12 wins from 19 matches so far, gathering 65 points.

U Mumba were knocked out of the playoffs race and have pride to play for in their remaining games. They are currently placed 10th on the points table with six wins, 12 defeats, and two draws from 20 matches, gathering 41 points. U Mumba have lost all of their last five fixtures and will aim to finish with a couple of wins.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and MUM in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates have played 14 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. The teams share a well-fought rivalry with U Mumba winning seven of these encounters as compared to five wins by Haryana. They have played a couple of draws as well.

Their earlier meeting this season ended in a high-scoring tie (44-44) with nothing to choose between both sides.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches won by U Mumba - 7

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Out of the last three Pro Kabaddi clashes between the two teams, both have a win each to their name along with a tied result.

Their earlier meeting this season ended in a draw. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (14 points), Guman Singh (7 points), and Sombir (6 points) top-scored for U Mumba while Chandran Ranjit (7), Siddharth Desai (7), Vinay (7), and Jaideep Dahiya (8) put in brilliant performances for Haryana.

When they last met in season 9, Haryana edged past Mumbai in a close game. Manjeet and Mohit Nandal (7 points each), Rakesh Narwal (6 points), Nitin Narwal and Meetu Sharma (5 points each) put in an all-round effort.

Their other fixture last season resulted in a 1-point victory for U Mumba. Guman Singh (9 points), and Surinder Singh (6 points) did the bulk of the scoring for Mumbai in this match.

Here's a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (44) tied HAR (44), January 10, 2024. HAR (35) beat HAR (33) by 2 points, November 29, 2022. MUM (32) beat HAR (31) by 1 point, October 21, 2022.