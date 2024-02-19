HAR vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 129

Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in the 129th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Monday, February 19, in Panchkula.

Haryana Steelers are placed fifth in the points table with thirteen wins and six defeats from twenty matches so far. They have won all of their last five games and are in impeccable form. The Steelers also became the sixth and final team to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have managed to win fifteen out of their 20 matches. With 86 points, they are currently placed second. Puneri Paltan will aim to win this contest and have a shot at a top-of-the-table finish (if Jaipur loses their game against Gujarat).

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and PUN in PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan have played 13 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. Puneri Paltan holds the upper hand slightly with seven wins as compared to five wins by Haryana. Both sides have played out a tied contest as well.

Haryana Steelers emerged victorious when the two teams met earlier this season. They will be eager to complete the double over Pune at home.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 7

Matches with No Result - 1

The last three Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Both teams share an even record as far as their last three Pro Kabaddi clashes are concerned, winning a game each.

In their earlier meeting this season, the Haryana Steelers came out on top. Vinay bagged 15 points for the Steelers while Rahul Sethpal (6), Ashish (5), and Shivam Patare (5) supported him well.

When they last met in season 9, Puneri Paltan scripted a dominant victory. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat scored 10 points apiece while Akash Shinde contributed with 7 points as well.

Their other fixture last season ended in a tied result. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma scored 8 points each for Haryana. Mohit Goyat was the top-scorer for Puneri Paltan with 11 points.

Here's a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (44) beat PUN (39) by 5 points, December 15, 2023. PUN (41) beat HAR (28) by 13 points, November 18, 2022. HAR (27) tied PUN (27), October 28, 2022