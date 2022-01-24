"He is the best raider"- Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh heaps praise on Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors head coach BC Ramesh heaped praise on his team's captain Maninder Singh and labeled him the best raider in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Singh has been unstoppable in the tournament so far. He is second on the raiders' leaderboard right now with 178 raid points to his name from 14 matches.

Singh starred in Bengal's most recent win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. His Super 10 helped the defending champions record a 41-22 victory against the inaugural champions.

When asked at the post-match press conference if Maninder is the best raider in PKL 8 right now, coach BC Ramesh replied:

"Yes, I think he is the best raider. He is giving outstanding performances in every match. He is a top-quality raider, who thinks a lot about his game."

As mentioned above, Singh is the second most successful raider in PKL 8 at the moment. Only Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has scored more raid points than him.

Our main strategy was to not concede any bonus points: BC Ramesh

BC Ramesh also spoke about his team's impressive performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers and disclosed the strategy that helped the defense perform so well. Ramesh explained:

"Our main strategy was to not concede any bonus points. If the raider tried for a bonus, we would try for a tackle. It was a plan. Also, we focused more on the cover-corner combination and aimed to give it all we had in the defense, not to attempt any tackle half-heartedly."

After the win against Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Bengal Warriors have returned to the Top 6 in the points table. They now hold the third position with 41 points from 14 matches. It will be interesting to see if they can make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar