"He neither scolds us nor does he get angry"- Haryana Steelers' Ashish Narwal gives honest opinion on coach Manpreet Singh

Ashish Narwal has been a top performer for the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24 season so far. The all-rounder has earned 16 points in four matches, including 10 tackle points.

The Steelers have performed brilliantly this season so far, recording three wins in four matches. Ashish's all-round brilliance has played a big role in the team's success.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda during the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023, Narwal shared details about Manpreet Singh's coaching style. He also discussed the difference between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba and a range of other topics. Here are the excerpts:

Q. You have moved from U Mumba to Haryana Steelers. Have you observed any difference between the environment of the two teams?

Ashish Narwal: The management is very good at Haryana Steelers. The trainers and physios are good. So, it is good here.

Q. You are back with Haryana Steelers now. In season eight also, you were with the Steelers. How did you feel when they signed you for PKL 10?

Ashish Narwal: I was very happy when Haryana picked me. The team atmosphere was good here even in season eight. So, I was delighted because it is my home franchise, and I have received the chance to play for them again.

Q. Do you have extra motivation when you play for your home franchise?

Ashish Narwal: No, my motivation is the same even when I play for other teams. Jaideep and Mohit were there with me in season eight. Even a few other players are same. So, I am feeling good.

Q. What are your views on Haryana's performance and your individual performance in PKL 10 so far?

Ashish Narwal: In the first match, we could not play as per the plan. That's why we lost the match. In the next three matches, we executed our plans and that's why we won. Still, we made a few mistakes. So, we will try not to repeat those mistakes again. We will try to win the upcoming matches.

Q. Tell us one skill which you want to improve in your game.

Ashish Narwal: I only want to score points when my team needs (them).

Q. Manpreet Singh has a lot of experience and aggression. Tell us about something that you have learned from him in PKL 10.

Ashish Narwal: He is a very good coach. He motivates the players well. It does not matter if a player is benched or in the playing seven, he keeps everyone motivated. His planning skills are good also. When we follow his plans, we win.

Q. Does he scold you when you make mistakes?

Ashish Narwal: No, he neither scolds us nor does he get angry. He knows that the player will come under pressure (if he does that). He only motivates us. If we make errors, he tells us (that) it's okay, do better next time.

Q. Haryana Steelers have 3 such raiders who can lead the attack - yourself, Siddharth Desai, and Vinay. How much does it benefit the team?

Ashish: We prepare our plans based on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition teams. Our coach then tells us about our roles, and we are playing accordingly.

Q. Your home leg is in the end phase of the league stage. How important will it be for you to qualify for the playoffs before PKL 10 reaches Panchkula?

Ashish: Our goal will be to qualify for playoffs and also win all four matches of our home leg. We will try to advance to the semifinals directly by finishing in the Top 2.