“He is a fantastic raider” - Jaipur Pink Panthers' skipper Sunil Kumar shares why Rahul Chaudhari is still one of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their fifth win in the PKL 2023 season after beating Harayana Steelers 45-35 on Wednesday at Noida Indoor Stadium. Ahead of the start of the game, Jaipur took everyone by surprise by adding Rahul Chaudhary to their starting seven.

The veteran star raider accumulated 3 points, including 1 touch point and 2 bonus points. He attempted 12 raids, of which 3 raids were successful, 6 were empty and rest unsuccessful.

After the conclusion of the match, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ skipper Sunil Kumar was asked about Rahul Chaudhary’s performance at the press conference.

"Rahul Chaudhari is a fantastic raider," Sunil said. "We wanted him to play safe and give more raiding opportunities to Arjun Deshwal and Bhavani Rajput. Both of them kept trying for raid points, while we wanted Rahul to not take a lot of risk.”

Arjun Deshwal stars in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ win over Haryana Steelers

Once again, it was Arjun Deshwal, who starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers against Haryana Steelers. Deshwal accumulated as many as 14 points to help Jaipur beat Haryana by a 10-point margin.

Besides, Reza Mirabegheri (7 tackle points) and Ankush (5 tackle points) also made a valuable contribution to Jaipur’s win. Both teams constantly struck blows at each other and the game was evenly poised in the first half.

Deshwal looked lethal right from the start and played a vital role in including Haryana Steelers’ first all-out. He completed his Super 10 in the first half only and his team went into the halftime with a healthy 6-point lead.

However, Chandran Ranjit and Mohit Nandal consistently picked points to keep Haryana’s hopes alive right throughout the game.

Chandran inflicted an all-out on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 29th minute to take Haryana very close but Arjun then secured super raids to, once again, increase the margin. In the end, the Panthers managed to pick up their fourth win in the last five games.