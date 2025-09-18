" I almost had a heart attack" - Fazel Atrachali opens up on emotions during Akshit's Super Raid against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 18, 2025 11:11 GMT
Fazel Atrachali in action for Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (Image Credits: PKL)
Fazel Atrachali opened up on his emotions during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans on Wednesday, September 17. The veteran defender's emotions were running high when his teammate Akshit put in a match-winning Super Raid.

In Delhi's penultimate raid in the second half, Akshit bagged three raid points. As a result of his brilliance, Dabag Delhi clinched a 33-29 win. Moreover, it was their sixth consecutive victory as they remain the only unbeaten team so far this season.

"I almost had a heart attack. Akshit, there were last few seconds. Good. This is one part of Kabaddi, that is why it is very interesting for the people," he said in a press conference post the game.
Fazel Atrachali also played a huge role in their thrilling win. He bagged a crucial High 5, scoring five tackle points. It was his third High 5 of the season as he took his tally to 20 tackle points from six games.

Notably, Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in the history of the league. He has 565 tackle points from 194 matches with 35 High 5's to his name.

Dabang Delhi moved to the top of the table after their win over the Titans. They have 12 points with a score difference of 33.

Fazel Atrachali lauds Dabang Delhi for victory without Ashu Malik's contribution

In the same press conference, Fazel Atrachali also highlighted how Dabang Delhi put up a complete team effort to win the game. Their captain and star raider, Ashu Malik, has been in exceptional form this season.

With 77 raid points from six games, he has led from the front. However, he managed just two raid points in the game against the Titans.

Despite him not performing, Delhi ended up winning the game. Therefore, Fazel Atrachali stated that the team was not solely dependent on Ashu to win games.

"This shows how Dabang Delhi is a good team. Akshit came from outside and played good. People say that if Ashu plays well, they can't be beaten. But this match, Ashu was unsuccessful. But Neeraj was successful, Ajinkya, and Akshit as well. If our team plays all together, we can beat any team," he said.

Neeraj Narwal scored eight raid points against the Titans. Ajinkya Pawar and Akshit also made key contributions. Moreover, their defense stood up as well. The veteran trio of Fazel, Surjeet Singh, and Saurabh Nandal fired in unison. Saurabh picked up five tackle points while Surjeet scored four.

