"I had the belief that even the new guys would do well" - Jaipur Pink Panthers' coach on thrilling win over defending champions Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach Narender Redhu was overjoyed after a thrilling victory over the Haryana Steelers. Jaipur beat Haryana 37-36 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 01.

Ad

Notably, Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a huge blow as their star raider Nitin Kumar Dhankar could put in only five raids. He did not score a single point. Nitin was off the mat with an injury. However, the other young raiders stepped up when it mattered the most.

Sahil Satpal scored seven raid points while Ali Samadi picked up six. Meetu chipped in with three raid points. The defenders also provided able support. Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar bagged four tackle points each.

Ad

Trending

The head coach stated that he had complete faith in the new and young players. He was impressed with the way they performed against an experienced side under pressure.

"I was extra happy that the new guys did well against an experienced team. Our raiders did well without our main raider. I am proud of the new guys. We do not think about winning or losing. I just tell them to play well and there is no pressure. I had the belief that even the new guys would do well. Even Ali Samadi is doing very well. When they all play so well against the defending champions like this, it feels very proud," Narender Redhu said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth on the table. They have six wins and 12 points from ten matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face a stiff challenge against Puneri Paltan up next

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face a stern challenge in their upcoming clash against Puneri Paltan. The game will be played on Saturday, October 04. Both teams will meet each other for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Ad

Puneri Paltan have been among the top teams this season. They are second in the standings with 14 points from ten matches (as of October 01). The Paltan have won four out of their last five matches and are in solid form.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be confident heading into this clash with a win over the defending champions. Having won without Nitin Kumar Dhankar further comes as a huge positive. Nitin has bagged 109 raid points so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More