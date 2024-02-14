"I do not believe that High 5 is necessary for a captain"- Sunil Kumar talks about his leadership, Jaipur Pink Panthers' PKL success and more

Sunil Kumar has achieved tremendous success as Jaipur Pink Panthers captain in the last two Pro Kabaddi League seasons. The Pink Panthers won the PKL 9 title under Sunil's leadership last year, and this season, they have already secured a place in the semifinals.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League points table with 82 points from 20 matches. They still have two more league matches to go in this season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sunil Kumar spoke about his leadership style and said:

"It is very important for a captain to spend more time on the mat and I am doing the same. I explain that to the team. I do not believe that High 5 is necessary for a captain or a captain needs to tackle all the time. It is important to make the team win, and our team is doing very well."

Sunil Kumar highlighted how the coaches have also played a major role in the Jaipur Pink Panthers' success by retaining the same group of players that led the team to the championship in season nine.

"Last season we practiced very well and we played very well. There was a good combination of experienced and young players in the team and that is why we were successful. This season also the coach and management formed almost the same team," Sunil said.

"There are not many changes in our playing 7 and 14. The momentum that we achieved last season has been maintained this season also. Our combination remains very good and that is why we have been able to perform well," he added.

While Kumar said that he does not focus much on individual records, the cover defender is present in the Top 20 of the Most Tackle Points list, with 48 points from 20 matches.

"It is because of the fans that we have been able to reach here"- Sunil Kumar credits Jaipur Pink Panthers' massive fanbase for the team's success

In the same chat, Sunil Kumar mentioned that the Jaipur Pink Panthers would not have been able to achieve so much success without their fans' support. The Pink Panthers made a slow start to the PKL 10 season but gained enormous momentum during their unbeaten home leg and have performed consistently since then.

“It is because of the fans that we have been able to reach here and become the first team to qualify for PKL 10 playoffs. We got such tremendous support from the fans in Jaipur and we were able to win all 4 matches," the Jaipur captain said.

"Even outside Jaipur, the Pink Panthers got full support. I want to tell them that you keep supporting us like this and I would like to assure that we will definitely try to become champions once again," he continued.

Lastly, Sunil Kumar reflected on his team's performance in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 so far and concluded by saying:

"Our team's performance has been very good. We have qualified for the play-offs first and we still have matches left. Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri have done well in defense. Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar are doing well in raiding. Apart from this, Bhavani Rajput also brings important points when the team needs."

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action on Friday evening as they lock horns with Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. The Pink Panthers will aim to finish at the number one position in the standings.

Poll : Will Sunil Kumar lead Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL 10 trophy? Yes No 0 votes