Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs TEL match

The Patna Pirates beat the Telugu Titans by two points in the solitary Pro Kabaddi League match played on Tuesday, February 13. Fans expected Patna to bulldoze the 12th-placed Titans, but the Hyderabad-based side put up a good fight. However, the final scoreline read 38-36 in Patna's favor.

Pawan Sehrawat stole the show by scoring 16 raid points for the Telugu Titans. However, the Titans captain's efforts ended in a losing cause. For Patna, young raider Sandeep Kumar earned seven points in the match.

In this article now, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat has climbed from fifth to fourth position on the raiders' leaderboard after a 16-point haul against the Patna Pirates. Sehrawat scored 14 touch points and two bonus points, taking his total to 171 raid points from 19 games.

Bengal Warriors' raider Nitin Kumar has slipped to the fifth spot because of Pawan's rise. Nitin will have an opportunity to regain the fourth position tomorrow when he takes the mat against Puneri Paltan. Third-placed raider Maninder Singh will be in action for Bengal.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Krishan Dhull has regained the second position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Krishan Dhull regained the second spot in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring four tackle points against the Telugu Titans. The Patna Pirates defender overtook Jaipur Pink Panthers' left corner defender Ankush Rathee to secure the second spot. Ankush has 69 points, while Krishan has 70 points now.

The league's number one defender Mohammadreza Shadloui will be in action for Puneri Paltan tomorrow evening against the Bengal Warriors. Shadloui has 78 tackle points from 19 games. The Iranian defender will be keen to continue his top form and extend his lead at the top.