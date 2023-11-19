"I feel really good about returning to the team" - Manjeet opens up about his PKL journey and return to the Patna Pirates

One of the most promising raiders in the PKL, the tall and lanky Manjeet Dahiya returns to the Patna Pirates to play his fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Purchased by the three-time champions for a huge sum of ₹92 lakh, Manjeet goes back to the team with which he started his PKL career back in Season 6.

Manjeet has scored more than 150 points in the league in each of the last three seasons, representing the likes of Haryana Steelers and the Tamil Thalaivas. After a super PKL Season 8 where they finished runners-up, the Pirates had a disappointing PKL 9, and they'll look up to Manjeet to be one of their difference-makers this time around.

With not long to go ahead of PKL 10, he has shared his thoughts on the upcoming season and more in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. Here are a few excerpts:

Q: You started your PKL career in Season 6 playing for the Patna Pirates. How does it feel to return to the side?

Manjeet: I feel really good about returning to the team. My journey in PKL started with the Patna Pirates and for the team to place their trust in me once again and pick me feels very good. They are three-time champions and one of the best teams and I want to give my best and perform well for them.

Q: You've played for four different franchises in your PKL career. You would've had many different experiences and been a part of different team environments. Do you have any favorite moments or experiences, and if so, why?

Manjeet: When I started my PKL career in Season 6, that has to be the best experience. Every kabaddi player wants to play in the PKL, play in the Asian Games, and for me, the biggest thing then was that I was in the reserves of the Patna team, but then, began starting matches. That has to be my favorite experience.

Q: You were one of the most sought-after players at the auction, going for ₹ 92 lakh. Do you feel any pressure because of the price tag?

Manjeet: The team has trusted me and invested money in me, so the only pressure I have is whether I can give my best for the team and help them win matches. Another factor is that I am the most expensive player for Patna in the auction, so I will keep that in mind and give my best for the team, only that pressure is there. Nothing else.

Q: You and Sachin Tanwar will be Patna's lead raiders. What are your thoughts on this raiding partnership?

Manjeet: Sachin is also a very good raider. If we both play in the same team, then we will also get a lot from each other. Because if he is tackled, then I will think of reviving him quickly. And if I am tackled, he'll do the same. That's why it is best to have two good players in a team.

Q: According to the statistics, Sachin Tanwar is a do-or-die raid specialist. He has taken the most points in such situations in recent times. Can you talk about how having someone like him benefits the team?

Manjeet: The do-or-die raid is very important. In that, the raider has a lot of pressure. And we have a raider like Sachin Tanwar, who is a do-or-die raid specialist. So, this is very good for our team.

Q: How much are you looking forward to working with Patna Pirates' Head Coach Narender Redu and Anil Chaprana?

Manjeet: Narendra sir and Anil Chaprana sir both are from the army. I am also from the army. I have played under Narender sir's coaching since 2016. He is a head coach for both Services and our army.

So, I have known him for a long time. And I will be very happy to play with him. Anil sir is also from the army, so I will be very happy to play with them.

Q: Which player are you very excited to play with in this Patna Pirates team?

Manjeet: I would say Neeraj Kumar. He's a good player, so I would say him.

Q: Do you have any specific personal goals or targets you would like to achieve this season?

Manjeet: My personal target will be to take the team to the next level. I will do my best to give my best performance and also to help my team qualify for the playoffs. That is my target.

Q: Which team apart from the Patna Pirates looks the strongest on paper?

Manjeet: On paper, Jaipur looks a very strong team. They were the champions and have pretty much the same team. Pune also is similarly strong and has the same team.

Q: Do you have any areas in your game you would want to improve on from last season?

Manjeet: Kabaddi is a game that demands lots of skills and I will always look to improve them with practice. Touch points, bonus points, all of these are very important skills, so they need to be constantly improved through practice.

Q: What do you think is the Pirates' biggest strength heading into this season?

Manjeet: Our Patna Pirates team is very balanced. Our defense looks very strong, we also have good raiders. Both the defense and the raiding department look strong, so there's a good balance in the team.