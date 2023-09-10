"I hope that India can take revenge" - Surinder Singh backs Indian kabaddi team to avenge 2018 loss against Iran at Asian Games 2023

U Mumba season 9 captain Surinder Singh recently spoke about the Indian kabaddi team's chances at the Asian Games. With kabaddi action at Asian Games 2023 all set to be held in the first week of October, India will have their eyes set on the gold medal after a surprising loss in the semi-final last time around.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Surinder is hopeful that the Indian team will be abale to avenge their loss from the 2018 Asian Games. He explained how it was heartbreaking to see India lose since they had never settled for anything apart from gold prior to that.

"The team is very strong. I hope that India can take revenge against Iran for our loss in the 2018 Asian Games," Surinder Singh said. "I want our team to win dominantly. I was feeling really bad to see India lose last time because we had never lost prior to that. However, they should play so well this time that no team should stand in its way. And the team that has been assembled is strong enough to do that."

Surinder will certainly have his eyes set on breaking into the Indian team. He aims to do this by leading the U Mumba well and have a stellar season personally at the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League.

"I just want to maintain my fitness levels and take my team to greater heights. If my team progresses, even I will progress," reasoned Surinder Singh. "So my focus will be to lead my team well so that even I can put in a good performance this season and be a part of the Indian team. If my performance is good, why will anyone stop me from getting into the Indian team?"

"It is a balanced team" - Jai Bhagwan reasons why Iranians might pose a challenge at Asian Games 2023

U Mumba's prodigious raider Jai Bhagwan, too, commented on the Indian squad going for the Asian Games in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

He feels that the Iranian team have a good level of fitness. However, despite this, he feels that the Indian team will edge past their counterparts.

"The squad is very good. It is a balanced team. It is a very good team. Iran's team has a lot of fitness. Our team is very close. But Indian team will definitely win, I am sure of that," Jai Bhagwan said.

Speaking about the Iranian raiders, Jai revealed how they play with a greater speed in order to entice the defenders to go for tackles and avoid venturing deep.

"They play with good speed and they draw the defense out. They don't venture deep," Jai Bhagwan divulged.

The Indian kabaddi team will be in action at the Asian Games 2023 and will aim to lay their hands on the gold medal. With a formidable squad behind them, India will certainly start off as favourites at the mega-tournament.