“I have learned a lot from him”- Nitin Kumar on training with Maninder Singh ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023

Youngster Nitin Kumar secured a contract worth more than ₹30 lakh from the Bengal Warriors. This came after his exploits at the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS), where he scored over 500 points.

Hailing from Haryana, Kumar is recognized as one of the most successful players in the history of YKS. He is now poised to make his debut with the Bengal Warriors in the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi 2023 season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the young kabaddi star spoke about how he took up the sport and his journey so far.

"I started Kabaddi after 10th grade," Nitin Kumar said. "I was not that good at my studies. So, my family asked me what I wanted to do.

"Pro Kabaddi started around that time, and I said I would improve my game and play Kabaddi. They told me to do whatever I felt like doing, as long as I did it with all my heart. Put all your effort into it, they said. After that, I started playing kabaddi. I started training at Pardeep Narwal's academy."

Kumar further acknowledged the difficulties that accompany an athlete's path. He also emphasized his determination to take up the sport and to persist for the sake of his family.

"There are many difficulties in the player's journey," he continued. "There are many injuries, and there are a lot of struggles, but I told myself that I would play it because there were many other good things too. It was good for my family."

Over the past month, Nitin Kumar got a chance to train with captain and highly experienced player Maninder Singh at the Warriors’ camp. Singh's mentorship and advice have significantly contributed to Kumar's growth, honing his skills and rectifying minor errors.

"I have learned a lot from him (Maninder Singh) about the game," he continued. "He corrects even the small mistakes I make, and that helps a lot. I have learned a lot from him, and his presence has been really beneficial.

"Especially during the match, while raiding, he guides me, and that has helped me learn a lot. Even the best way to get the bonus points is something he has taught me."

"I will try to do very well during the season" - Nitin Kumar on his goals

Nitin Kumar has received a lot of praise from both Maninder Singh and the coaches of the Warriors camp. Talking about the expectations resting on his shoulders, he said:

“I am feeling good. The team has a lot of hope and expectations from me, and I will try to do very well during the season. I will give my best performance.”

Kumar concluded by emphasizing the team's priorities over personal goals. He articulated a commitment to the collective success of the Bengal Warriors, stating that individual aspirations take a back seat to the overarching goal of benefiting the team.

“The team comes first, my goals and aims are secondary. Whatever is best for the team is the main goal, my individual aims will come later.”