"I haven't lost by such a big margin ever in my PKL career" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat after their loss against Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat expressed his disappointment after their horror loss against Puneri Paltan.

The Bengaluru Bulls didn't get off to an ideal start to their PKL 10 journey. They entered this game against Pune with the hopes for revival and a comeback.

However, the tournament just got worse for them as they suffered a 43-18 defeat against the home side.

During the post-match conference, when asked about his team's performance, Randhir Sehrawat looked highly disappointed.

"There's nothing to say. I haven't lost by such a big margin ever in my PKL career," said Randhir Sehrawat.

Randhir Sehrawat has been associated with the Bulls since the first PKL season. He led the franchise to the title in the PKL 2018 season. Thus, this loss is not something that will come easy to him.

He holds high regard and respect in the Kabaddi arena for his immense contribution to the sport. Having coached players like Rakesh Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat, Randhir Singh will surely be upset with his players' performance in this game.

Randhir Sehrawat not happy with the performance of skipper Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru Bulls lost by a margin of 25 points against Puneri Paltan (Image via PKL)

It was a total nightmare of a display by the Bulls against Puneri Paltan. The whole team failed to deliver except youngster Rohit Kumar, who secured a High Five playing at the left cover.

Among the bad performances, Randhir pointed out skipper Saurabh Nandal's off day. He secured only a single tackle point and was involved in four unsuccessful tackles.

"Captain Saurabh Nandal made a big blunder. We not only lost the match but were not even in competition," added Randhir.

Nandal has been a formidable force for the Bulls as the right corner since his debut in PKL 7. He had his best season last year, securing 73 points.

Thus, Saurabh Nandal was once again expected to lead the defense unit but instead delivered a forgettable performance.

Bengaluru Bulls have lost five of their seven games and will be eager to turn the tide in the competition.