"I'm a big fan of captain Aslam Inamdar"- Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur shares interesting anecdote which made him a fan of Pune skipper

Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur has shared an interesting anecdote which made him a fan of the team's captain Aslam Inamdar. Thakur recalled how Aslam selflessly let go of a Super 10 for his team in one of the previous games.

After Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans by 39-33 in Pro Kabaddi 2025, Pune's coach Thakur showered praise on the team's captain Aslam Inamdar. Thakur said that he has never seen such a selfless player in his kabaddi journey so far.

Sharing the tale in the post-match press conference of Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Ajay Thakur said:

"I'm a big fan of captain Aslam Inamdar. The reason behind it is I have never seen him play for himself. There was a match where he had scored nine points by half time, but after half time, he did not even go to raid once. When we used to play, even we used to have this thought about Super 10 in our minds, but Aslam is different."

Inamdar led the Pune-based franchise from the front against the Telugu Titans on September 13. He earned seven points, including two tackle points to help Pune win by six points.

"I thought it is better if we cool down and slow the game"- Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur explains why his team slowed down in PKL 2025 match vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan made an aggressive start against Telugu Titans and took a 10-point lead at half time. Pune scored 24 points in the first 20 minutes, but in the next 20 minutes, they only managed 15 points. When asked why his team slowed down, Thakur answered at the press conference:

"We had built a decent lead, so I thought it is better if we cool down and slow the game. I told my team that we will play on our defense and only try on do-or-die raids because the opponent team had to score more points."

Pune have jumped to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table after the win against the Telugu Titans. They have 10 points from seven matches, having registered five wins and two losses.

