"I made too many mistakes"- Devank Dalal reveals 2 big reasons behind Bengal's defeat to Jaipur in PKL 2025

Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal blamed himself and the defense for the team's defeat in their recent Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Kolkata-based franchise lost the game against Jaipur by 41-45 at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 18.

Devank Dalal scored 16 points in the match. Still, his team lost the match. During the game against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Devank also became the fastest to complete 400 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history.

At the post-match press conference, Devank was asked about his team's loss against Jaipur.

"I made too many mistakes. Even the defense committed errors. The match went down to the wire, and the defense committed mistakes there. There is always pressure on the team that gets all out first. If the opponent team slows down the game, it becomes more difficult," the Bengal Warriorz captain said.

Notably, Devank has already crossed the 100 raid points mark in PKL 2025. However, his team Bengal Warriorz have managed only two wins in seven matches.

"Scoring 109 points in seven matches is a very big achievement"- Naveen Kumar on Bengal captain Devank Dalal's brilliance

Bengal Warriorz coach Naveen Kumar also attended the post-match press conference after the defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Naveen opined that Devank's individual performance has been brilliant. He further shared his views on whether he is under pressure because of his teammates' poor showing and commented:

"Scoring 109 points in seven matches is a very big achievement. He is the team's lead raider. He should not have any pressure, but he is alone, that's why he is under pressure. If he gets tackled, then there is a lot of pressure on him. The left side of our defense did not perform well. We conceded bonus points regularly. That was the weak point for us."

The Warriorz will play their next match against three-time champions Patna Pirates in PKL 2025. It will be interesting to see if they can get back to winning ways.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More