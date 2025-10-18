"I am resigning as the head coach" - Jasveer Singh's shocking statement after UP Yoddhas suffer another big loss in Pro Kabaddi 2025

UP Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh made a shocking announcement after a big loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Yoddhas suffered a 29-42 defeat on Friday, October 17.

Jasveer Singh announced his resignation as UP Yoddhas head coach. Notably, they were hammered 53-26 by the Haryana Steelers in their previous game. Two massive losses in a row may have resulted in him making a shocking decision.

He took the responsibility of the team's poor performance upon himself. Jasveer added that it would not be fair to solely blame the players.

"We had the same team last year. The coach is the same, the players are the same. But sometimes the players who did well last time cannot do well this time. There have been some changes too. But it is not fair to put all the responsibility on the players. So it is also my responsibility as a head coach if the team is not performing. Taking that responsibility, I am resigning as the head coach of UP Yoddhas," he said during the post-match press conference.

The Yoddhas are tenth on the table. They have 12 points from 17 matches. With just one game to go, it is unlikely that they will finish in the top eight this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach reflects on big win over UP Yoddhas

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their four-match losing streak with a big win over UP Yoddhas. Nitin Kumar Dhankar returned from injury and showcased what the team was missing right away. He scored 11 raid points.

Iranian star Ali Samadi continued his magnificent display in his debut season. He scored 12 raid points. The Panthers' head coach reflected that the team was missing Nitin on the mat. He also heaped praise on Ali Samadi.

"This is a team game. Ali Samadi would be alone. So we were waiting for Nitin to comeback. The whole team was waiting. But we accepted our defeats and only got him back once he recovered fully. It was a great game for us. There was co-ordination in the team and we were waiting for this. Ali is a new guy but his discipline is great, he has a good bonding with the team. He has worked hard," he said.

The Panthers moved to seventh position with this win. They have 14 points from 15 matches and are pretty much in the race to qualify.

