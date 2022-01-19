×
"I cannot say whether there was a touch or not" - Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh feels Abhishek Singh's last point was game-changing

U Mumba held Gujarat Giants to a draw in their last night&#039;s PKL encounter (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
U Mumba held Gujarat Giants to a draw in their last night's PKL encounter (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 02:16 PM IST
News

Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh believes that the last raid point scored by Abhishek Singh was the biggest turning point of their Pro Kabaddi 2022 fixture against U Mumba.

The Giants battled the Season 2 champions last night. Despite taking a three-point lead at half-time, the Sunil Kumar-led outfit could not pull off a win. The scores were level at 23-23 when Abhishek came in for a do-or-die raid.

The U Mumba raider got a touch on Sunil, but the defender did not accept it. Gujarat then went for a review.

However, the third umpire awarded the point to U Mumba. After that, Ajay Kumar scored a touch point for Gujarat in their last raid as the match ended at 24-24.

Commenting on how the last point scored by Abhishek changed the game, Manpreet Singh said at the post-match press conference:

"It is referee's decision. The official made the call. I cannot say whether there was a touch or not. But yes it was the biggest turning point. If the decision was in our favor, we could have won by 1 or 2 points."

Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Giants are currently 10th in the points table

Gujarat Giants have played three ties this season (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Gujarat Giants have played three ties this season (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

Gujarat climbed to the 10th position on the PKL 2022 points table with the draw against U Mumba. They now have 23 points to their name from 10 matches. The Giants will end their first half against Tamil Thalaivas tomorrow.

Despite having the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Ernak, Mahendra Rajput and Ajay Kumar in the team, the Giants have managed only two wins so far. It will be interesting to see if they can perform better in the second half.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
