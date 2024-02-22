“I think Jaipur will go on to win the PKL trophy” - Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Telugu Titans had a nightmare of a season in PKL 10 as they finished at the bottom of the points table with only two wins under their belt. Meanwhile, last season’s finalists, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers, had another strong run in the competition.

Both teams have already booked their berth in the semifinals after finishing among the top two in the points table after the league stage. While Puneri Paltan finished at the top with a record-breaking tally of 96 points, Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second with 92 points.

Now, Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat feels Jaipur Pink Panthers are the favorites to lift the PKL trophy. The superstar raider finished third on the list of most raid points in the PKL 10 with 202 raid points against his name. However, his teammates failed to support their skipper as Telugu Titans faltered once again.

Talking about the potential PKL 10 winners, the Telugu Titans skipper was quoted as saying in a press release:

“The Semi-finals will decide who stands the best chance of winning the trophy. If Jaipur and Haryana do not face off in the Semi-finals, then I think Jaipur will go on to win the trophy."

"We made too many mistakes as a team" - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat analyzes his team's performance in PKL 2023

Despite brilliant individual performances from the ‘High-Flyer, Telugu Titans had a miserable run in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. While Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is satisfied with his performance, the raider is disappointed by the team’s overall performance.

"Overall, it was a normal season for me. However, we made too many mistakes as a team which allowed our opponents to take big leads against us. This hurt us a lot this season,” said Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Telugu Titans have now finished at the bottom of the points table for three consecutive seasons. They managed only two wins throughout the season in the PKL 9 as well. The Titans hoped for a better season this time around after signing the High-Flyer Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a record-breaking amount in the auctions.

However, Sehrawat turned out to be the lone warrior for the Titans as no other player supported him on the mat. Now, the Titans from the Telugu land have much to ponder ahead of the next PKL season.