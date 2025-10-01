"I had told Aditya would be the hero" - Ajay Thakur praises young Puneri Paltan star for terrific Super 10 against Bengal Warriorz

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur praised young star Aditya Shinde after their victory over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The young raider scored an impressive Super 10 in a close win for his team (49-44).

Ad

Ajay Thakur revealed how he had predicted that Aditya would shine even before the season began. He lauded the raider for his sensible approach and scoring under pressure.

"The minute I joined the camp, I had told Aditya would be the hero and he is doing well too. He has he ability and plays sensibly. There was a lot of pressure but he got points," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Aditya Shinde bagged 18 raid points against the Warriorz. This included 13 touch points and five bonus points. After the game, Aditya named former Pro Kabaddi star Rishank Devadiga as a raider he looked up to growing up.

"When I was small I used to like Rishank Devadiga a lot. He is also from Maharashtra. I would go see his matches and he would also motivate me to push myself," he said.

Ad

Aditya is having a breakthrough season so far. The young star has scored 74 raid points from nine matches at an average of 8.22 with four Super 10s.

Ajay Thakur picks one player who will pose a challenge in their next game against Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan will face Bengaluru Bulls in their next clash on Thursday, October 2. Ahead of the same, Paltan's head coach Ajay Thakur named Alireza Mirzaian as one player from the Bulls who would be a challenge for them.

Ad

He reckoned that the Iranian star could disturb other teams and has been the best player for the Bulls this season.

"The Iranian player, who I think is their best, disturbs other teams. He is that kind of raider who suddenly attacks and it is difficult to work on them. Iranian players have the speciality of attacking suddenly from anywhere. You cannot say from where they will attack and it is tough to get hold of such raiders. That will be a challenge for us," he said.

Alireza has indeed played a key role for the Bulls so far. He has picked up 83 raid points from ten games with five Super 10s. Alireza scored 10 raid points in their last game against the UP Yoddhas as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More