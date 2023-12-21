K Prapanjan is a seasoned raider in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), having been involved in the competition since its second season. The raider from Tamil Nadu currently represents the Haryana Steelers and has set his sights on steering the team towards their elusive maiden title.

After weathering the challenges of a bio bubble season and overcoming an injury setback post-season eight, Prapanjan is gearing up for redemption with the Haryana Steelers in the ongoing caravan format of the league.

Prapanjan recently reflected on the past season, acknowledging the hurdles he faced:

"After COVID, we had seasons in the bio bubble, and now with the caravan format, expectations are high. After sustaining an injury while playing for Tamil Thalaivas in season 8, my performance in season 9 wasn't up to par. I am eager to make a strong comeback and reclaim what we lost last season."

Despite the ups and downs, Prapanjan's tenacity has earned him the trust of the Haryana Steelers as he was the only player to be retained in the Elite category.

"Despite the challenges, the Haryana Steelers retained me, showcasing their trust in my abilities. Though last season wasn't my best, I came in during crucial moments, scoring eight raid points in two to three matches. Their unwavering support motivates me, and I'm entering the new season with optimism," he said, emphasizing the importance of the team's support in the face of personal challenges.

The raider recognised the need for cohesion within the team, especially with new teammates, Siddarth and Chandran Ranjit, and lavished praise on their abilities.

"I possess the required fitness and am just very optimistic about the new season. Having not played with Siddarth or Chandran Ranjit before, it presents a new opportunity for me. Commenting on the synergy, I believe it will be different and highly energetic. I don't view competitions, Super 10s and individual records; I always put the team first."

Prapanjan shed light on the strategic aspects of the game, emphasizing the meticulous planning that goes into each raid. He said:

"Behind the scenes, a lot goes into tactics—deciding who should raid based on the number of defenders and the opponent's defensive lineup. We tailor our raids to complement each other's strengths."

Prapanjan also stated that he participates in various local tournaments to stay grounded and maintain a competitive edge. He added:

"After playing in the Karnataka state championship last season and being named the man of the match, along with participating in numerous local tournaments to maintain composure, fitness, and improve performance, I am ready for the new season."

In kabaddi, split-second decisions are crucial, and Prapanjan's acknowledgement of the mental side of the sport reflects a pragmatic understanding of what it takes to succeed.

"Season 8's bio bubble was taxing, especially with the quarantine process. Post-injury, I realized my mindset needed tuning. My fitness and capabilities were intact, but I worked on enhancing my mental toughness. I had my family who were very supportive, my coaches and my friends played a big part and also I stayed motivated and self confident."

Prapanjan credited coach Manpreet Singh for providing a positive influence during a difficult period in his career. He said:

"Manpreet Singh was very motivating, and he taught us a lot of tactics which helped me a lot. He's someone who centers his coaching to each individual and each player and he properly fine-tunes one's ability without making a sudden change. We have a lot of team meetings, and the mood is good now."

"Ajay Thakur and Sunil Kumar are the players I always looked up to" - Prapanjan speaks highly about the camaraderie he had shared

Reflecting on his role models and mentors in the sport, Prapanjan expressed admiration for former teammates Ajay Thakur and Sunil Kumar. He said:

"Ajay Thakur and Sunil Kumar are players I always looked up to. The camaraderie I shared with both was enjoyable. In season 5, I played with Ajay and he mentored me very well. In season 6, Sunil's assistance in team coordination was crucial. Our friendship was evident in supporting each other during raids and tackles."

As for formidable opponents he has faced in his career, Prapanjan identified Fazel Atrachali and Jeeva Kumar.

"Fazel Atrachali has posed a lot of threats while I raided. I faced him as the challenging defender, and also Jeeva Kumar, who was also very challenging to me."