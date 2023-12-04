"I want to be the best defender this season" - PKL fanboy-turned-player Shreyas Umbardand aims to make it big in debut outing [Exclusive]

The name 'Shreyas Umbardand' is what most support staff and senior players said when asked about one youngster who could become a household name at the end of Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

The premier kabaddi league is what sparked his interest in the sport, and a young Shreyas commenced his journey following a dream of playing the league, and appearing on television just like his idols, one day.

Now, having been picked by the Bengal Warriors, it will be Shreyas' time to shine. In a team devoid of an experienced left-cover defender, the youngster from Maharashtra will have the opportunity to seal his position in the starting seven.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shreyas Umbardand opened up on his journey leading up to the Pro Kabaddi League. He overcame financial difficulties and the challenge of finding a good coach to reach the grand stage, with support from his family all along.

"I saw Pro Kabaddi on TV and that's when I fell in love with the sport," Shreyas Umbardand revealed. "I used to play in the school, played for my club, went on to play nationals and now I will play in Pro Kabaddi. Earlier, there were some financial difficulties. It was also difficult to find a good coach who could teach you new skills. I had complete support from my family."

He was thankful to the Capri Sports-owned Bengal Warriors for picking him and allowing him to showcase his talent on arguably the biggest platform that's available for kabaddi players in India.

"I am very happy for being picked by the Bengal Warriors. I will get to play on such a big stage and showcase my skills. I want to be the best defender this season and also lift the trophy with my team," said Shreyas Umbardand.

Being in a team where a significant chunk of the players hail from Maharashtra, Shreyas revealed that there is the utmost comfort level of being in the team, whether in terms of communication or camaraderie amongst the players.

"There is a lot of comfort level in the team since a lot of players are from Maharashtra. Most of the senior players are also from here and they support us a lot. That's why there is no pressure," Shreyas Umbardand divulged.

"It is difficult since it is my first year" - Shreyas Umbardand is working hard to emerge as the next PKL superstar

One of the advice that he received was from Shrikant Jadhav, who has motivated him immensely. Shreyas admitted that he will need to work hard to make the left cover position his own, with multiple other youngsters eyeing that position.

"It is difficult since it is my first year," admitted Shreyas Umbardand. "I will have to struggle a little to make that position mine. The senior players are there and they share their experience which helps me. I spoke to Shrikant Jadhav bhaiya, he told me that big-match players play with patience and keep hope and perform well."

In a bid to improve the coordination with his cover partner Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas revealed that the two spend a lot of time together. He reckoned that this strategy will not only help them bond well but also will improve their coordination.

"I spend the most time with Vaibhav Garje. Our combination is really good and it is well-set. That's why we spend a lot of time together too so that we can be coordinated," he divulged.

Shreyas has big plans for the season and wishes to tackle his Maharashtrian compatriots Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde this season. He credited the coaches for bettering his skills in the camp.

"In the camp, I have learnt a lot from Bhaskaran sir and Prashant sir - they have tried to improve my game. I want to tackle Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde this season. They are good players and I want to tackle them. I want our team to beat Puneri Paltan this season," he said.