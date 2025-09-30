"I want to put my own focus to defense" - Mohammadreza Shadloui reflects on his performance against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 30, 2025 07:37 GMT
Mohammadreza Shadloui in action (Image Credits: PKL)

Gujarat Giants' Mohammadreza Shadloui opened on his performance against UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Monday, September 29. The Giants registered a 33-27 victory.

Mohammadreza Shadloui played a key role in their win. He scored eight points in the match. This included four raid points and four tackle points. Shadloui was the captain of the team during the initial games. However, he could not perform to his best. The Giants made a strategic shift and named Rakesh as captain.

The Iranian stated that he wanted to focus on defense. He was not content with just one good show. Shadloui also added that the team's focus should be on their next match.

"We played well. We changed our strategy and gave the leadership to Rakesh. He handled raiding. I want to put my own focus to defense and handle defense. I think if we play like this, we have more chances of winning. Thank you to the fans who support me. Tonight was a good night for us. I am not happy yet. We should focus on the next game," he said during the post-match press conference.
Mohammadreza Shadloui has not had the best of seasons. He has scored only 13 tackle points from nine matches. Overall, he has scored 29 points (16 raid points).

"I am always ready for revenge" - Mohammadreza Shadloui on their upcoming clash against U Mumba

Gujarat Giants take on U Mumba in their next match on Thursday, October 2. The last time the two teams met, U Mumba beat the Giants in a close affair.

The game ended in a tie (29-29). However, U Mumba won 6-5 in the tie-breaker. Ahead of the reverse fixture, Mohammadreza Shadloui was keen on settling scores.

"I am always ready for revenge. This time is different. We will show them. Sunil is a good captain and player. We will fight on the mat. I had some mistakes last time. I was under pressure," he said.

U Mumba are placed ninth in the points table at present. It has not been a good season for the Giants. They are languishing at the bottom of the table. However, they will be eager to build on their win against the Yoddhas going forward.

