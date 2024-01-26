"I have watched clips of Pardeep Narwal doing dubkis"- England's Yuvraj Pandeya speaks about journey to PKL, experience at Dabang Delhi KC and more

Yuvraj Pandeya is one of the two English defenders present in the Dabang Delhi KC squad for the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League tournament. Pandeya is an Indian origin player, but he plays kabaddi at the international level for England.

Pandeya is a cover defender, who has participated in the Bangabandhu Cup twice. After some impressive performances for England, he earned a contract from Dabang Delhi KC at the recent Pro Kabaddi League auction.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Pandeya opened up on his kabaddi journey, experience of working with coach Rambir Singh Khokhar and much more. Here are the excerpts:

Excerpts from Yuvraj Pandeya's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. Tell us about your kabaddi journey.

Yuvraj Pandeya: I played kabaddi for a group in UK, which is like a Hindu organization. It was kind of different there. The rules were different. We used to play like a national tournament. One of the years, I basically played in that tournament.

The captain of the England team at that time was also there, and he saw me play. He was like do you want to train at the next level. It just kind of led from one thing to another, and basically, now we are here.

Q. What did you learn from the Bangabandhu Cup tournament you played in before PKL?

Yuvraj Pandeya: This year was the second year. I played last year as well. It's been a good experience. I have played in European championships, but the level is quite different when it comes to Asian tournaments. Playing against players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is a completely different experience.

So, definitely, it was a good step up for me. It's a good way for me to learn and improve.

Q. How was the experience of playing under lights on the big stage for the first time?

Yuvraj Pandeya: I think you expect it to be nerve-wrecking, but for some reason, I felt quite calm. I didn't know it was just me, I didn't really feel much nervous. I was like when it's going to come, I'll be nervous, but it's been alright for me.

Q. How is the experience of working with coach Rambir Singh Khokhar sir?

Yuvraj Pandeya: I think it's been quite good, to be fair. It's the first time I've come into this league, and the first time I've been under Rambir Singh Khokhar sir. I think it's been more, not relaxed as such, but it's been less strict than the academies where we trained.

I think it's like that because they are professionals. I think it's been quite good. I am playing with the best athletes in the game, and I am learning whatever I can.

Q. What was the reaction of your friends and family members when you got into PKL?

Yuvraj Pandeya: I think it's been quite good. For the last four-five years, I think we haven't had anyone from England in the Pro Kabaddi League. Although everyone is playing at the University level, it is kind of played as a hobby there. We don't really have much funding like India.

So, I mean coming to a league like this, one thing is that we can learn things here and teach it to everyone else back in England. It is like a motivation for England players that they can also make it to the Pro Kabaddi League. Many people reached out to me and congratulated as well.

Q. Who has been your role model?

Yuvraj Pandeya: I have watched clips of Pardeep Narwal doing dubkis. That was obviously quite exciting to see. The way he does it, it seems like how can the defenders not tackle him, but he seems to do it every single time. So, Pardeep Narwal is one name, and another player I'd say Surjeet Narwal.

Q. So how does it feel to know you are in the same league now and may even play against them?

Yuvraj Pandeya: It's going to be a good experience. In our team also, we have some big names. So just watching them play in person is a different kind of level as compared to watching them on TV. The speed they have, when you see on TV, you think I can tackle him here and there, but here it's different.