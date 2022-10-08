"I will prepare Gujarat team the same way I did for Patna" - Coach Ram Mehar Singh ready to power Gujarat Giants to Pro Kabaddi 2022 title 

Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar Singh is optimistic that his new team will face all the challenges coming their way in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have been a part of the PKL since season five.

They have qualified for the finals twice but the Gujarat Giants are yet to lay their hands on the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. After the team's failure to win the title in four seasons, the owners released their former coach Manpreet Singh and roped in three-time PKL-winning coach Ram Mehar Singh.

Speaking with Star Sports ahead of Gujarat's first Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against the Tamil Thalaivas, Ram Mehar Singh discussed the team's preparations and said:

"I have joined a new team. There are a lot of challenges. We will try to face them well, and we are working on the team that we have prepared. We are working with the new players and trying to bring out their best. I will prepare the Gujarat team the same way I did (for Patna)."

The Giants have made some major changes to their squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022. They released their seasoned cover duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. The likes of Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh and Sandeep Kandola will feature in Gujarat's new-look defense.

Veteran raider Chandran Ranjit will lead the Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2022, while the team also features raiders like Rohit Kumar, Rakesh HS and Sonu.

"We are following training and mat practice" - Gujarat Giants physio on Pro Kabaddi 2022 preparations

Gujarat Giants' head physiotherapist Arvind Yadav shared some details about the team's pre-season camp for PKL 2022 and said:

"Currently we are following training and mat practice. We have divided the training programme into speed, agility and power. We are following this thing."

Will Gujarat start their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign on a winning note? Share your views in the comments box below.

