"I wish for Pawan Sehrawat in the team" - Jai Bhagwan picks raider he'd like to partner with at U Mumba for Pro Kabaddi 2023

U Mumba raider Jai Bhagwan has consistently shown glimpses of greatness whenever he has stepped on the mat. With his quick feet, Jai has quickly become a master at picking up the bonus point.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jai opened up on his experience playing for the Indian team at the Junior World Kabaddi Championships earlier this year, where they were crowned champions after beating Iran in the final.

"It was a pleasure to play for India. We had a great performance in the tournament and we won the gold. It was a great feeling to play in India," Jai Bhagwan said. "We had to do the same thing that was told by our coach, in the pressure situation. He told us that we are the best team and we should play like it. So we got the opportunity and we could perform well."

Continuing at U Mumba for another season is what Jai wished for and the franchise fulfilled this by retaining him for Season 10. Having dreamt of representing the Mumbai-based franchise, Jai is happy for the opportunity to don the orange jersey for another season.

"I am very excited. I got a good opportunity in the first season and we will get even better in the second season. I am preparing well for it. I always wanted to play in U Mumba since when I began playing kabaddi. I wanted to play well in Mumbai and get a good opportunity. I got that opportunity and I have tried to do well," said Jai Bhagwan.

Jai Bhagwan's bonus points have often been compared to the legendary Anup Kumar's, and the former revealed how Anup, India's coach at the Junior World Kabaddi Championship, mentored him and helped him improve his bonus-taking abilities.

"Yes, he was in the Junior World Cup with us. He taught me that if you take a bonus from both sides, you can get a bonus because I am quick," Jai Bhagwan said.

Jai wants to make sure that he can contribute in both offense and defense for U Mumba in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2023. He also hopes to have Indian national skipper Pawan Sehrawat playing alongside him

"Yes, I am preparing for defense because you should be able to contribute in both raiding and defense. I wish for Pawan Sehrawat in the team. He is a senior player and he's come back well from injury for India," Jai revealed.

"We are very excited to work with them" - Jai Bhagwan looks forward to working with experienced coaching trio of U Mumba

U Mumba couldn't play in front of their home crowd after failing to qualify last season. However, that did not stop Jai Bhagwan from hearing all about the Mumbai audience from his skipper

"We did not get a chance to play in Mumbai last year. If you play in Mumbai, you will get a lot of cheer and fan support. He (Surinder Singh) told us that if you play in Mumbai, you will get a lot of crowd. You will get more motivated," Jai Bhagwan divulged.

Jai reckons having three coaches with different styles of training will be beneficial for the team and is looking forward to working with them.

"We are very excited to work with them," said Jai. "We are getting to learn new things from them. We have three coaches and all have their own styles of training and different lessons they bring to the table so it will be very beneficial for us."

Jai Bhagwan will be in action at Pro Kabaddi 2023 for U Mumba. He will definitely be one of their brighter prospects in the raiding department while the side will also look to buy more raiders at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai.