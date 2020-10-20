'If Pawan Sehrawat practices well, he will be the number 1 raider for the next 10 years' - Manjeet Chhillar

Tamil Thalaivas star Manjeet Chhillar will undoubtedly go down as one of the best all-rounders in PKL history. The former Puneri Paltan star won the Best Defender of the Season award in the inaugural PKL season.

Manjeet Chhillar recently appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series Beyond The Mat Season - II, where he opined that current Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat could be the world's No. 1 raider for the next ten years.

Pawan Sehrawat is one of the fastest rising stars in the PKL. The Bengaluru Bulls raider has scored 682 raid points in 80 PKL games, and he left everyone stunned with his extraordinary performances in the last two seasons.

The former Gujarat Fortune Giants player had aggregated 271 raid points in season six and followed it up with a massive tally of 346 raid points in PKL 2019.

Manjeet Chhillar backs Pawan Sehrawat to rule kabaddi for a long time

When asked to name the youngsters who would rule the kabaddi world for the next five-six years, Manjeet Chhillar replied:

"There are 2-3 good players that come to mind. One is Pawan Kumar. He is young, and if he practices well, he will be the number one raider for the next ten years, at least. He has the talent. The other one is Naveen. Even he is a promising player. And the other one is Vikash Kandola."

While Pawan Sehrawat topped the raiding leaderboard in PKL 7, Naveen Kumar was not far behind. The Dabang Delhi KC star was one of the only three raiders to score over 300 raid points last season.

Haryana Steelers' rising star Vikash Kandola missed out on the Top 5 by a whisker as he finished sixth with 195 raid points in 20 matches. It will be interesting to see if these three youngsters can keep up their good form in the upcoming seasons and live up to Manjeet Chhillar's expectations.