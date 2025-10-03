U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar hailed his team after their thumping win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They registered a 40-25 victory on Thursday, October 02.

Notably, U Mumba had defeated the Giants in their previous meeting as well. Gujarat Giants' star Mohammadreza Shadloui had stated that they would eye revenge in the next meeting.

After their win once again, Sunil Kumar reflected that a top player would only win a game or two. However, he believed that championships could only be won if the entire team did well. He lauded his side for putting up another brilliant performance.

"It was not like we planned to win one-sided. Shadloui is a good player. Everyone looks to take revenge. I am still saying that it is the team that should be the best. I will repeat this. If a player is the best, he can win you a game or two. But if the team is best, you can win the championship. Today, our entire team played well," he said during the post-match press conference.

U Mumba are now fourth on the table. They have 12 points from 11 outings and seem to be getting their campaign back on track.

"Sandeep has been superb in both games" - Sunil Kumar praises young raider for stellar show

U Mumba's Sandeep Kumar put on a stellar display against the Gujarat Giants. He bagged a magnificent Super 10, picking up 15 raid points. It was yet another brilliant performance from him. Notably, he had scored 12 raid points in their previous match against the Tamil Thalaivas as well.

Skipper Sunil Kumar praised Sandeep for doing well in both games. He also lauded his team and was impressed by their unity on the mat.

"We have had two games here in Chennai and both have been brilliant for us. The team has played very well. Sandeep has been superb in both games. The defense has also done well. I can see the unity in the team and if we continue the same way we can win in the coming games too," he said.

Sunil Kumar has been in great form himself in the last two games. He picked up High 5s against the Thalaivas and the Giants.

