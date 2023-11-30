In a historic first, Haryana Steelers name 2 captains for Pro Kabaddi 2023

For the first time in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, a team has decided to name two co-captains instead of appointing one skipper. The Haryana Steelers have announced their cover pair of Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal as their co-captains for PKL season 10.

Haryana joined the PKL in 2017. They have played under the leadership of some great players like Surender Nada, Joginder Narwal, Vikash Khandola, and Nitin Rawal. This year, the Steelers have decided to go with two captains, namely Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal.

Generally, the PKL franchises prefer having a captain and a vice-captain, but the Haryana Steelers have given equal authority and responsibility to the cover defenders' duo of Jaideep and Mohit.

Jaideep and Mohit have been the backbone of the Haryana Steelers team in the last two Pro Kabaddi League seasons. Both defenders joined the Haryana-based franchise ahead of the eighth season. Jaideep has earned 123 points in 43 games, while Mohit has scored 87 points in 43 matches.

Can Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal lead the Haryana Steelers to their first Pro Kabaddi League trophy?

Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal will have the big responsibility of leading the Haryana Steelers to success. Haryana is one of the biggest hubs of kabaddi in the world, but the Steelers are yet to play a PKL final. Their best performance came in season five and seven, where they qualified for the playoffs.

In the last two seasons, the Haryana Steelers narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs. With some big names like Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, and Rahul Sethpal joining the squad this season, the Steelers are among the top contenders to win the PKL championship.

Haryana will start their Pro Kabaddi 2023 season against the UP Yoddhas on December 6 in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see if they can make a winning start.