India begins Asian Kabaddi Championship title defence with back-to-back dominant wins

India, the defending Asian Kabaddi Championship champions, began their campaign with back-to-back victories over South Korea and Chinese Taipei on the first day of the tournament. These dominant victories propelled India to the top of the standings, paving the way for more exciting clashes in the coming days.

India dominated their first match against the hosts, South Korea, from start to finish. Aslam Inamdar, a Puneri Paltan debutant star player, demonstrated his abilities by scoring a remarkable super 10 as a substitute for Naveen Kumar. India took an early lead, scoring nine points in a row before Korea could open their account. India led by a large margin of 40-4 at the end of the first half.

Although the Korean team made some early attempts to push back in the second half, they were unable to match India's clinical all-around performance. The defending champions eventually won 76-13 after inflicting five all-outs on the hosts. Surjeet Narwal stood out on defence, scoring seven tackle points to help India win.

India faced a slightly tougher challenge in their second match of the day against Chinese Taipei. India won 53-19 thanks to Sachin's outstanding all-round performance.

Taipei's raiders and defenders outperformed the Indian team, keeping the score close in the first quarter. However, India's captain, Pawan Sehrawat, inflicted an all-out in the 12th minute, extending India's lead to 14-6. India led by a score of 21-12 at the half.

Despite Taipei's strong defence in the first half, India's experienced side maintained their dominance, steadily increasing their lead. India won by a comfortable 34-point margin after three all-outs in the second half and a flurry of points.

These victories have demonstrated India's strong form and solid team coordination. The players have proven their adaptability to various match scenarios by effectively countering their opponents' strategies.

Surjeet Narwal's defence has been crucial in thwarting raiders and securing valuable tackle points. Raiders such as Aslam Inamdar and Sachin Tanwar have consistently scored points and inflicted all-outs, ensuring India's scoreboard dominance.

In their next match, India will face Japan, followed by a highly anticipated clash with the 2003 Asian Kabaddi Championship champions, Iran. These matches will provide additional challenges for the defending champions, putting them to the test against strong opponents. With their current form and momentum, India is determined to keep winning and solidify their position as the team to beat in the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

In summary, India had a strong start to the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning convincingly against South Korea and Chinese Taipei. As the defending champions, their clinical all-around performances, strategic gameplay, and effective use of all-out opportunities have distinguished them.

As the Asian Kabaddi Championship progresses, India hopes to maintain its winning streak and, ultimately, defend its title with tenacity and skill.

Asian Kabaddi Championship standings after Day 1

Points Table

Poll : 0 votes